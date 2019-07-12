THE Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced the rollout of meters for customers in the Shomolu Business Unit under the Meter Asset Provider scheme. The Disco said it had just completed the installation of meters for all residents of Unilag Estate in Isheri.

The company, in a statement, said it had commenced metering of Magodo residents and would extend the service across the business unit in the next few weeks. It stated that the exercise is part of the company’s efforts to bridge the metering gap under its network, in line with the directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, acting chief commercial officer, Ikeja Electric, said the company was deploying meters in phases, starting with Shomolu, Ikorodu and Abule-Egba Business Units. He said the second phase would include Akowonjo, Ikeja and Oshodi Business Units.

“We have commenced metering in University of Lagos Estate, Magodo and some other areas as a pilot scheme. It is the unique demography of these areas that has made the survey of customers very easy,” he said.

According to Obi-Chukwu, unmetered customers can register through the company’s website using their Ikeja Electric’s account number on the bill to update their Know Your Customer details after which a survey will be carried out to determine the type of meter that will be suitable for their premises.

He also explained that customers would be advised to pay based on the survey and the meter would be installed within 10 days after payment. Obi-Chukwu also cautioned against meter bypass, stating that offenders would be prosecuted if caught.

“The Company has put measures in place to ensure that the meters are not by-passed and there are monitoring team patrolling on a daily basis to check the meters. Whoever is caught to have by-passed will face sanctions accordingly,” he said.

