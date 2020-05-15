KOLA Adesina, Chairman, Ikeja Electric, has said that the electricity distribution company is committed to accountability, responsibility and transparency. He said this reflected IE’s performance, accomplishments, challenges, passion for its business and its growth opportunities in 2018.

Adesina made this statement at the unveiling the company’s 2018 Sustainability Report entitled: “Committed to Excellence – Half a Decade of Bringing Energy to Life”. He explained that the scope of IE’s sustainability reports has moved beyond merely communicating financial risks to performance reporting aimed at fostering stakeholder confidence, long-term risk management, building the company’s reputation and refining its corporate vision and strategy.

According to him, through the yearly publication of sustainability reports, IE has demonstrated its commitment to accountability, responsibility and transparency, which have unarguably, distinguished the company in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.

The report showed that IE is the first Disco to produce a sustainability report, which covers its sustainability journey post-takeover with the accomplishments, including rebranding, infrastructure investments, smart technology investment, business process investment and performance improvement, among other successes attained from the takeover period up to December 2018.

The report is the fourth published by IE, and commemorates five years of its takeover of the company’s operations by its core investors after privatisation on November 1, 2013. The company said it would publish the report yearly.

“Since we took over in November 2013, we have put in place, strategies that will steer the electricity distribution arm of the electricity sector value chain to greater heights. We have assembled a strong leadership team with extensive experience, robust industry and consumer knowledge, focused on innovation and growth.

“In addition, we have reinvigorated our legacy of sustainability with the introduction of customer-centric initiatives, which are geared towards assuring all stakeholders of a business built on accountability, responsibility, transparency and fairness. We have demonstrated that with the right leadership, the company can continue to grow and improve its performance as expected by all stakeholders,” he said.

Looking beyond the five years, Adesina noted that sustainability will remain a central focus for the company and its board. “Our customers and other stakeholders are crucial to the achievement of our goals; and we believe that a business can only be deemed strong and successful when its stakeholders are satisfied with the services provided. Consequently, the Board will continue to support initiatives that promote its sustainability agenda, while creating value in the coming years.”

