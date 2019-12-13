THE Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDC, has put to an end estimated billing of customers in Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe states. Uday Shankar, managing director, JEDC, said under the metering programme known as Meter Asset Provider, MAP, the company was unveiling the new meters for its customers in the four states under its franchise.

Shankar stated this in Jos while flagging off the distribution of new prepaid meters to residents of Kangan, Jos South local government of Plateau state. “We are doing this in compliance with the regulatory body, Nigeria electricity regulatory commission, NERC, and the federal governments’ directive,” he said.

According to JEDC boss, the installation of the meters will boost confidence of customers and reduce complaints generated due to estimated billing. This will aid customers get value for their money.

The executive director of marketing & investment stated that over 500,000 customers would be metered in the zone. He urged interested persons to visit any of JED PLC offices within their location or visit the company’s website.

These meters would be installed within 10 working days upon confirmation of payment. The new meters were manufacturer in Nigeria by MOJEC International and TrippleSeven Nigeria Limited taking into cognisance Nigeria weather conditions.

The manufacturing companies assured consumers of their availability to respond to any customer that has any challenge with the meter. Community leader of Kangan community, Ayuba Shamshaka, appreciated JED PLC for selecting their community amongst many others to join the MAP scheme and reiterated his commitment to seeing that energy installations are properly protected by the community.

