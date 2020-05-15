AS efforts are being intensified to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the management of Kaduna Electric has advised its customers, who wish to transact business in its premises, to ensure they have their face masks on while in the company’s premises. It also advised customers to observe the stipulated 2-meter social distancing as advised by the health authorities.

In addition, it said hand sanitizers and handwashing facilities had been made available for customers’ use in all its offices. A statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullah, head of corporate communication, Kaduna Electric, said that customers, who fail to abide by the above protocols, shall not be allowed access to the company’s premises.

The statement noted that these measures have become necessary for the safety of both its customers and staff and avoid the chances of contracting or spreading the dreaded Covid-19. It said that customers could walk into any of its offices and cash centres to lodge complaints, report faults and pay their bills to avoid disconnection.

It called on customers to endeavour to pay their bills promptly as that will help in guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply, which is being currently enjoyed in many neighbourhoods in its franchise states.

– May 15, 2020 @ 15:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)