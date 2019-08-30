THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has said that the report of electricity distribution companies, Discos, on compliance with the August 31 deadline to meter ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, will determine the next line of action. Usman Abba-Arabi, general manager, public affairs, NERC, said it was mandatory for the Discos to provide all MDAs with appropriate meters within a period of 60 days beginning from July 1.

On the action to be taken at the expiration of the deadline, Abba-Arabi said it would be dependent on the report received from the Discos. “We have given directive to Discos to meter all MDAs by August 31 deadline, and we have to wait for their report at the end of the month before we can take any decision.

“We can’t assume or predict what sanctions to be meted to defaulters as we speak because the month has not ended and we have not received Discos reports. When Discos report back at the end of the month, we will now study, analyse and give position based on their reports,” Abba-Arabi said.

It will be recalled that the commission had given August 31 as deadline to the power distribution companies to install meters in MDAs of federal and state governments. The order was jointly signed by Prof. James Momoh, chairman and Dafe Akpeneye, legal licensing and compliance, NERC.

The order for metering reiterates that the responsibility and initiative for revenue collections from all customers, including ministries, departments and agencies of states and federal government rests with the Discos.

The commission added that all Discos reserved the right to disconnect any MDA defaulting on the payment for electricity in line with the Regulation on Connection and Disconnection Procedures for Electricity Services.

Aug. 30, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT

