English Premier League captains to decide on “taking the knee” this season

CLUB captains in the English Premier League (EPL) will meet again this week to decide on whether to continue taking the knee before matches during the upcoming season.

The anti-racism gesture has been a regular feature of English football since the summer of 2020 and was viewed as a crucial symbol in the sport’s fight against discrimination.

Its importance has been regularly debated and certain clubs, most recently Championship sides Bristol City and Swansea, last week decided to stop taking the knee.

A meeting between the 20 Premier League captains took place on Thursday with the topic of whether to keep taking the knee debated.

But, after a wide variety of views, no final decision has been made and another get-together is pencilled in for this week.

The Premier League are understood to be happy to support the players in whatever choice they decide.

But a decision is expected imminently with the top-flight set to get underway on Friday when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

What will definitely return during the upcoming term is players walking out together again and able to shake hands or fist bump.

The coronavirus pandemic saw shaking hands stopped in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

But now it will be part of the pre-match ritual again.(dpa/NAN)

