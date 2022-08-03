Ensure maximum firepower against terrorists, CAS urges operational commanders

THE Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational Commanders in the various theatres of operation to ensure they deploy maximum firepower against insurgents.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Amao made the call when he with frontline Air Officer Commanding (AOC) and Air Component Commanding (ACCs) at the NAF base in Kaduna.

The CAS commended them for their efforts and the improved synergy with sister services and other security agencies.

He lso underscored the need for effective allocation and utilisation of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the North-West and North-Central for enhanced operational effectiveness.

This, he said would deny the terrorists freedom of movement while boosting the confidence of the populace and ensuring a peaceful country.

The CAS added that though, the security environment remained fluid and uncertain with insurgents moving between the North-East, North-West and North- Central, the need to continually modify NAF’s air power strategies.

This, he said was to enable the officers stay ahead of the asymmetric and unconventional nature of insurgents activities as it was of paramount importance.

“We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging.

“Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage their next line of action.

“I therefore, urge you not to show mercy against any insurgents and their accomplices while also denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians.”

Amao assured them that training of more combat pilots, imagery analysts and other specialities would continue to be of utmost priority to address the manpower challenges within the operation areas.

He added that efforts were at advanced stage to procure more combat platforms for the service to meet the ever-increasing demands of air assets in various theatres of operations across the nation.

However, other issues addressed during the interface included the need to ensure speedy procurement circle of aircraft spares to minimise aircraft down-time.(NAN)

