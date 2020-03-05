ADVERTISING Week has teamed up with Laugh Out Loud, the entertainment company founded by comedian Kevin Hart, to create a global partnership that will include a new b-to-b podcast, the launch of a LOL-branded content studio and more.

“Comedy has always been on our front burner. We’re excited to partner with LOL on this global alliance in 2020 to expand our comedy footprint and extend what we are doing to advance the ball on diversity and inclusion from top to bottom across our industry,” said AW Global CEO Matt Scheckner in a statement.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, which will expand LOL’s “Comedy in Color” standup and content program to markets outside of North America, Hart will serve as the keynote speaker for Advertising Week New York this October. The alliance also will put LOL talent on Advertising Week stages around the world, with the partnership extending to London and Sydney this year.

“Bringing ‘Comedy in Color’ to Advertising Week and extending our offerings in the b-to-b space with this alliance is an exciting and progressive move for LOL. We will bring an approach that is thoughtful, irreverent and – as always – hilarious. Comedy brings the world together and, more than ever, we all need to laugh,” said Thai Randolph, LOL’s EVP and GM, in a statement.

She added: “Bottling the power of laughter for brands and the broader creative community is at the heart of what we are doing here, and we’re excited about it and the opportunity to further extend our brand worldwide.”

In addition to the LOL news, Advertising Week is announcing that TV personality and comedian Steve Harvey will keynote the inaugural Advertising Week Africa in Johannesburg in May. Harvey will take the main stage in South Africa alongside LOL President Jeff Clanagan. Steve Harvey Global is also bringing Family Feud to Africa.

“We can’t wait to welcome Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey, two of the biggest comedy superstars on the planet, to the Advertising Week stages,” said Scheckner.

– Mar. 5, 2020 @ 14:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)