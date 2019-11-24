The Federal government intends to inject N50 billion into the creative industry as its role in making sure the industry survives, according to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

The Minister disclosed this at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday

Mohammed also said government was set to commercialise the creative industry in Nigeria.

He said government knew that a lot went into the making of an industry and as such ,it had resolved to prioritise comercialisation of the creative industry.

“A lot goes into making an industry;from the creative industry to the artiste, the managers, platforms, sponsors, agents, marketers, investors and award concerts like this.

“As we move into 2020, the successful commercialisation of the creative industry is our number one priority because it will create jobs.

“It will also reduce crime, be a major source of foreign exchange and thereby reduce our dependence on oil.

“We in government are tackling all impediments in the industry.

“We are making cheaper and longer terms finance available for the industry, especially for infrastructure like concert halls across the city in the federation.

“The issues that have plagued the country have now being put on the front burner by the Attorney-General.

“There will be no more excuses; the use of music must be paid for.

“The other big issue is the commercialisation of the digital economy.Data must be cheaper and owners of content must make their money from the use of their works,” he said.

The minister also said that together with the Minister for Communication, government would clean up the advertising industry to make sure proper audience exist and are collated. (NAN)

– Nov. 24, 2019 @ 14:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)