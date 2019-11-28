A 3-day Nigeria Reggae Festival would hold in Awka, Anambra between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. Mrs Sally Mbanefo, Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Anambra, disclosed this at a joint news conference with the Music Africa Awake Foundation in Awka on Thursday.

Mbanefo said the state government had adopted the Nigeria Reggae Festival as part of its Global Home Coming activities, which would commence mid December .

She said the Global Home coming will feature, Ikolo festival, Masquerade Festival, Christmas Carol, Youth Empowerment among other events.

She said notable traditional rulers in the country in Emir Sanusi Lamido of Kano, the Oni of Ife and Obi of Onitsha, had confirmed that they would grace the event.

Also speaking, Mr Emeka Ojukwu, founder of Music Africa Awake Foundation, said reggae as a music was a vehicle with which they wanted to preach peace and love in Nigeria and beyond.

Ojukwu said Africa was home for reggae, he called on the masses to come and be thrilled at the three-day fiesta by artists from Africa and beyond.

Also speaking, Mr Chidi Chidi, a German based member of Anambra Diaspora community, also called on the people in diaspora to come home and enjoy the programme as packaged by government and their partners. (NAN)

– Nov. 28, 2019 @ 18:12 GMT |

