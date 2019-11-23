Artist drums up support for the Art sector

Fast- rising virtual Artist, Mr Godwin Tom, has drummed up for more support for the art sector, stating that the Art sector could be very viable financially.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, adding that the art sector was a big investment in Nigeria.

‘’The government should look into the art sector because Nigeria is blessed with diverse creativity, art is big business.

He stressed that art like the music industry could also enhance media tourism by attracting tourists internationally to tap in and invest in paintings and sundry works of art.

‘’I see painting as both a way of exploring the world and then as the vehicle of sharing those discoveries with others, What makes a subject attractive to me are the same things that attract us all.

“The beauty of a young girl (Bride), the character of a weathered face, or even the story behind someone or something that makes it interesting.

“My paintings portray stories that delve on societal issues and display our rich cultural heritage, I want the world to see and know about our uniqueness as a people.

“’My works also sensitises the society and corrects societal ills, one of such is the bride, which tells us about child marriage and its demerits to the young child.

“We rise above all rubbles’, also tells us about being optimistic as a people and facing the future with confidence and hopefulness knowing we shall overcome and become a greater nation.

Others are “the talking eyes”, the spark, free born, the return, one love, one nation among others.

I work with oil paint on canvas and other artistic materials to produce portraits that merge inner states with outer appearances, although the materials are scarce and not very affordable.

‘’He also mentioned Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the virtual artists, who recently made history after selling a painting of hers for the sum of N1.2 billion in 2018.

‘’She recently won a MacArthur Genius Grant, which set her N225 million richer.

“Her iconic Bush Babies painting was sold by Sotheby’s for N1.2 billion,” he added

“’The prolific Artist has added to his accolades, a solo exhibition and an award from over 150 paintings in his 8 years as a professional artist,

He appealed to the government to support the sector as a way of investing into the economy as well as explore our rich cultural heritage. (NAN)

