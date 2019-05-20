THE African Union Commission, AUC, has formally unveiled the 2019 All Africa Music Awards, tagged; 6TH AFRIMA, calendar of events at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, May 13, 2019.

In a press release signed by the Acting Director, Social Affairs Department, African Union Commission, Mr. Machacha Shepande, the first activity on the continental awards event calendar is submission of entries which open globally on www.afrima.org to African music professionals either living on the continent or in the diaspora from Wednesday, May 15 and closes on Friday, August 2, 2019. Further details on entry submission guidelines are available on the AFRIMA website.

The submission of songs and videos must be produced or released under the year in review i.e. August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2019. African music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, Disc Jockeys, Choreographers/dancers, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the 36 AFRIMA award categories.

Other activities on the event calendar are; the 13-man jury adjudication process and nominees selection from August 6 to August 12. A ‘World Media Announcement of 6TH AFRIMA Nominees’ List’ will take place on August 13 to publicly unveil African artistes and/or works that have been nominated in the regional and continental categories leading to winners of the AFRIMA 23.9 carat gold plated trophy.

On August 19, ‘AFRIMA Public Voting’ process will open to academy of voters, African music fans and followers around the globe which closes 24 hours before the main awards ceremony, and would be monitored and audited by a reputable International Auditing Firm.

