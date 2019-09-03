HOUSEMATES, Khafi, Elozonam, Frodd, Omashola and Venita have been nominated for possible eviction.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although Khafi escaped the initial nominations, Seyi, the veto power holder ended up putting her up to save himself.

When asked by Biggie during the diary session the choice of replacement, Seyi said Khafi has been nominated only twice for eviction adding that he wants to test her fate to see if she would escape eviction on Sunday.

Seyi, who got three nominations, heeded Biggie’s advice after he was punished for misusing the veto power of chance badge in July.

The other housemates up for eviction, were nominated by fellow housemates. This was the first time in three weeks that this nomination method was adopted.

For the last three evictions, housemates were split into competing groups. First, Icons and Cruisetopia and then, Enigma and Legends.

They were made to compete in tasks and the losing group was put up for possible eviction. However, with the housemates’ number reducing, Biggie reverted to the old order.

On Monday, during the nomination process, Cindy nominated Diane and Seyi, Diane nominated Omashola and Venita; Elozonam nominated Seyi and Mike.

Also, Frodd nominated Omashola and Elozonam, Ike nominated Venita and Khafi, who nominated Elozonam and Venita.

Mercy nominated Omashola and Venita, Mike nominated Frodd and Seyi, Omashola nominated Elozonam and Diane.

Finally, Seyi nominated Mercy and Frodd, Tacha nominated Mercy and Frodd, and Venita nominated Frodd and Khafi.

With five housemates up for possible eviction, housemates with the least number of votes will be booted out of the show during the next eviction show.

