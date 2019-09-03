MERCY Eke and Ike Oyeama, the gangster couple of BBNaija season four are the joint Heads of House for this week.

The gangster couple are taking over from Khafi Khareem whose tenure was applauded by fellow housemates for a job well done.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first time in BBNaija history that two housemates (and love interests) are heads of house at the same time.

After a keenly contested game of chance with the other housemates, Ike and Mercy (known as the Icy couple) were the last housemates standing.

This caused Biggie to offer the position to both of them, jointly with the note that only one person gets the immunity privilege.

Mercy gave up immunity for Ike because, according to her, he was afraid and nervous anytime he stood up for possible eviction during the live show.

She also noted, in her diary session that it was not a strategy but a genuine attempt to help Ike deal with eviction anxiety.

NAN reports that the other housemates gave resounding applause when Ike and Mercy went to get the Head of House brief together in the diary room.

The feat caught the attention of fans on social media, most of whom praised Mercy for selflessly giving up the immunity privilege.

@MgozaEhlen said, “Mercy and Ike POWER COUPLE GOALS.! The joint HOH in the history of BigBrother. I Stan these two, I Stan their relationship. Mercy is BRAVE, she gave Ike the immunity, she’s strong. Would your fave ever?”

@Opea said, “I love how Biggie didn’t come between them. Biggie self respect what they share. How sweet.”

@Dejaga tweeted, “There’s no better way to win HOH than with your partner. I love these two.”

@Sweetmarviz wrote, “Wow. Mercy just show a selfless act. Such a sweet soul, she will rather be up than Ike to be up.

“History have just been made.First pair to be Shared HOH.This is amazing. Power couple ‘Mercy and Ike’.Bonnie and Clyde. I am so proud of them.”

NAN reports that this week five housemates including Khafi, Omashola, Frodd, Venita and Elozonam are up for possible eviction.

NAN

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 08:55 GMT |

