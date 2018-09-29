BBNaija’s Bisola receives her SUV for AMVCA 2018

TALENTED and versatile actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has finally received a brand new GAC SUV car, weeks after winning the highly coveted Trial Blazer award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja reports that Aiyeola came into limelight after taking part in the Big Brother Naija 2017 reality show.

She became the first runner up of the show in 2017 and won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award in 2018.

The excited star made the announcement through her Instagram page and shared photos taken during the car presentation.

“My dear family” I just picked up my Trial Blazer GAC SUV from @dstvnigeria, @africamagic Family and guys it feel good to ride in a brand new vehicle.

“Thank sooo much @africamagic I love you. Lovely dress from @zephansandco” she wrote. (NAN)

– Sept. 29, 2018 @ 11:10 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)