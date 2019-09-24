HOUSEMATES Mike Edwards, Tacha Akide, Cindy Okafor, Elozonam Ogbolu and Ike Oyeama are up for possible eviction.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five housemates were put on the nomination chop by Frodd, the veto power holder, on Monday.

Frodd, who won the ultimate veto task was given the power to put any five housemates up for eviction.

Earlier, the Pepper Dem Gang strolled into the Diary Room to make their Nominations, unaware of the surprise that awaited them.

With the individual Nominations out of the way, the Ultimate Veto Power was put into play, making the previous nominations void.

In the presence of all the Housemates, Frodd was given one minute to nominate five Housemates.

Without hesitation, Frodd went for the jugular and put up Cindy, Elozonam, Ike, Mike and Tacha on the Nomination block.

NAN reports that he could not nominate Mercy as she had purchased immunity go stay till the final week.

Biggie told her, “You are safe from tonight’s Nominations and henceforth guaranteed a place in the final week… unless you break the house rules and get disqualified.”

Seyi was also saved by the immunity that came with his Head of House privilege, a position he has held three times.

