POP queen, Beyonce, has featured six Nigerian artistes in her new album, The Lion King: The Gift, which is the musical accompaniment to her new Disney movie, with the same name.

The Nigerian artistes include Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi and Tekno.

According to Fader, the Single Ladies crooner has confirmed the details of the new album scheduled for release on Friday.

Ghana’s Shatta Wale was also featured in the album.

Beyonce had last week said, “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.

“It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.” – Punch

