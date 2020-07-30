ORGANISERS of the Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show, a reality show geared toward discovering and developing young talents in acting and music, have announced that this year’s edition will be premiered in August.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency and Principal Executive of the Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show project, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Amafibe, the contestants were selected from a nationwide audition held by the organisers at the beginning of the year.

He said that registration for participation was free as the initiative was to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry.

He said that the selected housemate would be mentored and trained for five weeks by professional filmmakers, artistes and other stakeholders, at the end, movies and music produced by them would be premiered.

“The Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show, has expressed its readiness to showcase high class event which was initially placed on hold as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the world.

“The show, which is aimed at building the next generation of talented Nigerians in the areas of music and acting, has housemates ready for the grand open this August.

“Contestants will be reduced on a weekly eviction process, until the last two persons are announced winners on Sept. 28 and will receive cash prizes, landed property and top movie roles, among other rewards.

“The house will have two in-house music producers, who will be directing and producing songs and sounds respectively for contestants who are talented in the music art.

“Other contestants would be on a movie project and a book titled: “Virtue” that will be developed to review the nature and developments of Girl Child Education in Africa,”he said.

He said that Housemates of the 2020 Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show would feature in the new movie alongside Nollywood stars Nonso Diobi, Chyke Chuks, Francis Duru, Empress Njamah, Akpororo, and others.

Amafibe, however said that organisers were making sure everything works in tandem with the “new normal” reality being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that potential housemates would be quarantined in preparation for the premiere date, adding that they had enough potential housemates for replacement in case of eventual health challenge.

“Big Dreams organisers have assured Nigerians and the government that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures for COVID-19 pandemic have been put in place and will be followed throughout the show,” he said.

He said that the show would be aired for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians on AIT, Arise TV, Aso TV, as well as on social media handles. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 12:59 GMT |

