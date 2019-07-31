EX- Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C has finally made her Nollywood debut in a new TV series titled ‘Faka Liars’, directed by multiple awards winning movie director, Elvis Chucks.

Cee-c stars alongside Nollywood veterans including; Nkem Owoh, Hafiz Oyetoro, Charles Okocha, Caroline Danjuma, Broda Shaggi, among others.

The new TV series, ‘Fake Liars’ tells the story of the quest to impress and the social media pressure to please others in a modern day society.

However, they mostly turn out to be fake and professional liars whose desire for self-validation leads them to almost destroying the most important things in their lives. Vanguard

