NIGERIAN cinemas earned N857, 382, 336 million in the months of January and February, according to data by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nollywood films earned 47 per cent of the cinema income with N405, 659, 385 million, while foreign films earned N451, 722, 951 million.

The year 2020 opened with nine Nollywood films in the top 20, with holiday films ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Merry Men’ and ‘Your Excellency’, leading the pack.

By the second week of January, ‘Sugar Rush’ was taken from the cinema after it had made over N160 million in the box office. ‘Merry Men’ rose to number one.

The table shook with the entrance of ‘Bad Boys for Life’ starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. ‘Sugar Rush’ returned and earned over N27 million that week.

Mercy Johnson’s ‘Legend of Inikpi’ premiered by the last week of January, making a little over N11 million.

‘Sugar Rush’ was at number two with ‘Bad Boys’ still dominating the market.

February opened with ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Sugar Rush’ retaining their top spots. ‘Small Chops’ debuted at number three and the cinema had a total gross of N88, 996, 528 million.

The following week, ‘Birds of Prey’ overtook ‘Bad Boys’ earning over 19 million naira. ‘Sugar Rush’ fell to third place with ‘Small Chops’ following.

NAN reports that ‘Legend of Inikpi’ fell to ninth place with ‘Dear Affy’ replacing ‘Sugar Rush’ in third place during the third week.

By the final week of February, revenues sank by 25 percent following the Valentine celebrations. The cinemas made N81, 551, 847 million and 73, 209 admissions were recorded that week.

