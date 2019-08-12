A Pastor and Singer, Mrs Mojisola Oladele, aka `Mojisouls’, has urged Nigerian gospel singers to use their songs to promote the message of peace and hope toward building a better nation.

The cleric made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the unveiling and presentation of her single gospel song at ‘’The Power of I am Ministry’’ in Abuja on Monday.

The hit single titled ‘Jigijaga’, featuring ace Gospel Singer Mike Abdul, emphasised the importance of praise and hope, irrespective of prevailing challenges.

According to Mojisouls, Nigeria is facing myriads of challenges in recent times and her citizens need the message of hope and encouragement, which the gospel artistes ought to herald.

‘’Gospel artistes are messengers of peace and good news and they need to take their position in proclaiming the place of God in our nation.

‘’Israel in the days of Jehoshaphat was faced with challenges and they assembled singers as they go into battles, which brought about divine intervention for them.

‘’Nigerians need to serve and praise God in truth, no matter what we are passing through, to provoke divine intervention and peace.

‘’Jigijaga is a call to praise God anyhow and anywhere, no matter the situation one is facing,” she said.

The singer explained that the video of the song would soon be released for fans and industry watchers.

She described Nigeria as a nation sustained by God and urged the citizens, especially political leaders, to imbibe the fear of God and love for neighbours. (NAN)

