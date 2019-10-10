CIVIL Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged the Federal Government to ban the Big Brother Naija show from the nation’s television telecast space.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra chapter, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Thursday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezekwueme said that the yearly cable television show only make negative impact and influence on Nigerians especially youths.

He appealed to the National Assembly to as a matter of morality, enact laws that would ban the airing of the programme in Nigeria.

The CLO noted that the show had no benefits in transforming lives of youths or discovering talents among them.

According to him, evils triumph not because of those who do it, but because good people allows it to happen.

“It has painful, shameful, negative and devastating impact on our youths, culture and society.

“Our religious leaders and moralists should rise up and speak against the evils in the society.

“Wealth without wisdom is one of the worst blunders of the world,’’ he said.

Ezekwueme also called on the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, to constitute men of impeccable integrity to unravel if the show had anything in tandem with culture, tradition and belief in Nigeria.

“This is necessary in order to restores morality, core value, good orientations and culture on our youths,’’ he said.

He, however, advised companies or groups embarking on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to put national interest and morality uppermost in their consideration.

“Affluent Nigerians should emulate Chief Allen Onyema of Air Peace by channeling their wealth in positive areas meant to improve the lives and well being of all Nigerians,’’ he added. (NAN)

– Oct 10, 2019 @ 17:35 GMT |

