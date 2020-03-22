Bimbo Esho, Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company, on Sunday commends Fuji Legend, Wasiu Ayinde popularly called “KWAM 1″ for enlightening people on the preventive measures of COVID-19 during a recent live performance in Lagos.

Esho gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. She said music was one of the fastest means of passing across information to the public which the musician had engaged.

She however urged other musicians to do same for adequate sensitisation at this critical period. “I appreciate this measure taken by KWAM 1, using his art to educate the world and relieve our tension on the present disease coronavirus that is ravaging the world. Artists should be the mouthpiece of the society, let us have more of this,” she said.

Esho said years ago, when there was an outbreak of Cholera, Ebenezer Obey also had a song on the disease adding that music was like a social calendar capable of keeping history of important occurrences.

According to her, during a period like this, musicians should engage music to pass messages across to caution and relieve the world on this strange virus.

She said some ‘powerful’ prayers had also been offered by a Juju musician Ibitayo Jeje, in her music, praying against coronavirus and other related diseases. “Considering the situation at hand, may God’s protection continue to be with us all,” she said. (NAN)

– Mar. 22, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)