Nigerians have criticised the “Drive in Concert,” hosted by Nigerian Singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on Saturday in Abuja.

Most Nigerians who took to their social media handles on Sunday, described the concert as careless disobedience to guidelines amidst the raging Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The Drive In concert, organised by Play Network Africa, took place at the Jabi Lake Mall car park, Abuja, from 4pm- 9pm with over 100 FCT residents in attendance to watch Naira Marley as he performed on stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had ordered social distancing and inter-state travel ban in Nigeria to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The organisers of the event had initially announced on Instagram (IG) @playnetworkafr, that it was hosting a 100 car capacity event with a maximum of four persons in a car.

However, the event took a turn, when the Mafo Crooner, started performing and party lovers stepped out of their cars to party and take videos, pictures.

NAN reports that Naira Marley, also known as the president of his controversial fan base, “Marlians”.

Nigerians had however, gone on several Social media outlets to express their dissatisfaction on the turn of events, stating how the FG violation by the party attendees could be a threat to other innocent Nigerians who did not attend the event, in relation to the pandemic.

Here are some comments concerned Nigerians left on Instagram and Twitter.

On IG, responding to a post of the concert by the popular @instablog9ja,@datenaija1 said: “It was supposed to be a park in concert. They were supposed to remain in their car. Everything was going fine until Naira Marley stepped to the stage and unfortunately Marlians don’t have manners.

@mzadapearl said: “Naira Marley and rule breaking is like 5 and 6.

@sylvastores said: “I guess we have gotten to the stage where we say may the best immune system win.

On Twitter, @NaijaViralz said: “Despite the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases, singer, Naira Marley performed on stage at a concert with massive attendance by other ‘COVIDIOTS’ in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

@E-zrael Ani said “They restricted inter-state travels yet Naira Marley still round a way to teleport himsef and his team from Lagos to Abuja.

@Instablog9ja said: “So Naira Marley has a concert in Abuja in the middle of a pandemic and the place was packed full of people. Do people not care about their lives or they don’t believe COVID -19 is real?.

NAN also reports that in attendance with Naira Marley from Lagos was Chinonso Opara A.K.A Kim Oprah, Ex-BBNaija housemate as he had shared on his IG page @nairamarley, a video of when he, Kim Oprah and his crew landed Abuja.

#Nairamarley for the past 3 hours, trended on Twitter, as number one with so many people commenting about the controversial concert.

Those who were unable to get tickets to the venue as all tickets were sold out on Nairabox, stared at the stage from the top car park of the mall for free and partied alongside those who had access to the stage. (NAN)

