SOME Nollywood film critics have urged Nigerian filmmakers to value objective analysis of their works.

Globally, film critics were essential to the growth of film industries as they condemned or applauded film sections according to its contents.

In Nigeria, there is a slight stiff running battle between critics and filmmakers, the latter who mostly felt like critics do not take the challenges of the industry into consideration.

However, critics had maintained that they were critical of the works from the industry according to global standards across film industries.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conversation which featured film critics and a filmmaker took place at the ongoing Social media week in Lagos.

The critics, Adesegun Adetoro, Segun Odejimi, and Precious ‘MamaZeus’ Nwogu were joined by ‘The Meeting’ producer, Mildred Okwo in a panel moderated by Shaibu Husseini.

In the panel tagged, ‘Why film criticism is essential to the future of Nollywood’, the critics argued that despite the low economic returns of the profession, it was a necessary sacrifice.

Adetoro said, “When I started criticism, only less than 10 Nigerian Films screened at the cinemas now we have over 100.”

“As this growth happens for films such is expected for individual critics.

“I don’t write about Nollywood because I want to attack anybody. I write about Nollywood because I love the industry,” Adetoro said.

On his part, Odejimi said critics had to be detailed and spend time reviewing their materials to ensure objectivity.

He said; “You have to go over your drafts over and over again. When you are writing, you aim with objectivity. Also, there is no money in criticism.”

Meanwhile, Nwogu stated that she could understand the fear of filmmakers as there were new critics springing up just for the trend of criticism.

She said: “There is a new era of Film critics who are in it for sensations and trends. I base my work on how the film can be better not the other way round.”

NAN reports that in response, filmmaker, Okwo noted that the industry needed critics but stressed on the importance of objectivity.

She said: “We need critics and they are vital to the work we do. They should also note that they are in a phase of growth which is normal.”

NAN reports that in recent times, Nollywood had made leaping achievements in film production and marketing.

In 2019, the industry raked in almost seven billion Naira from the box office. (NAN)

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 10:15 GMT |

