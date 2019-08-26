Davido, Nigerian music iconAfropop star David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy and South African musician Nasty C scored the most nominations for 2019 AFRIMA awards.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list was released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on Monday.

The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R’n’B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall.

Other coveted categories include ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations including ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’ and ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’.

His other nominations are ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’, ‘Best African Rapper/Lyricist’, ‘Best African Collaboration’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop’.

The others are ‘Songwriter of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B and Soul’.

Following closely is Davido with six nominations including ‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’ and ‘African Fans’ Favourite’.

Others are ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B and Soul’, and ‘Best African Collaboration’ for ‘Blow My Mind’ with Chris Brown.

Burna Boy snagged five nominations including ’‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Song of the Year in Africa’.

Others are ‘Album of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance also earned posthumous nominations.

He was nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of Aug. 1, 2018 – Aug. 2, 2019.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations, and South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee.

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.

NAN reports that public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on Sept. 1 and closes on Nov. 22. (NAN)

_AUG 26, 2019 @15:21 GMT

