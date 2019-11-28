KENYAN-born Disk Jockey, DJ Edu, has launched a radio show for British Broadcasting Corporation World Service, to promote African musical talents.

During the radio show “This is Africa” launched on Wednesday night at Backyard Grill and Bar, Victoria Lagos, DJ Edu, said the show would promote both A list and upcoming artistes.

“This is Africa is a brand new show that is bringing music from all over Africa. So you get music from Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, so we celebrate young music.

“We should not wait for people to celebrate for us outside and then bring it inside and say oh Burna Boy won the Grammy.

“We want to create our own hype and celebrate our own people, so this is the programme. Bringing the hype back home and celebrating across the continent and all over the world .

“We want to show Nigerians that there is music in South Africa, Kenya, you know, to share the music altogether and to make it big all across the continent.

“On the show, there is one thing we call 10 in 10, so you play 10 songs in 10 minutes from different African countries.

“So one week you have wizkid, next week you have A.K, one week you have Sauti sol. You know, like those award ceremonies like AFRIMA, where you see people from Morocco, Algeria all in one place and we create them all together.

“We have the elite artist, who we are going to be interviewing and we have a section called spot light, where we would be getting artist that people don’t know about or have never heard of,” he said.

DJ Edu added that the show will start on Dec. 7 and will air every week from BBC service.

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Alejo, popularly known as Ycee commended the launch of the radio show, adding that the initiative would push African music to the centre stage.

“It is a great initiative, anything that is pushing African music to the world is very important because we are at a point where African music is taking center stage on a global level.

“So it is important for us to have our own people that understand our music at the fore front, distributing this music and creating the music.

“DJ Edu has proven to be a great ambassador for African music, he has long been pushing the music long before I started making the music. So I trust that we are in good hands.” he said.

Tobechukwu Ejiofor popularly know as IllBliss, also commended the idea, saying that it will put a spotlight on African Music.

“This is one of those play forms and then Edu is special, Edu is big brother, those are the guys that opened door for Afro beats.

“Those are the legendary people that fought the wars for Afro beat. The un-heard wars, the unseen wars that a lot of people are enjoying today.

“Dj Edu opened up the doors through the BBC one extra play form for a lot of African talent, not just in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and the list is endless,” he said.

Award winning Nigerian artiste, Joseph Donus, with stage name, Joeboy, added that the platform would help give more publicity to African musical talents. (NAN)

Nov. 28, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT

