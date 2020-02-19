GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has expressed interest of the state to host the 2021 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture saddled with the responsibility of hosting the annual cultural festival received the bidding document from Prof. Tunde Bakare, Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism.

The bidding document was submitted to Runsewe at the NCAC headquarters in Abuja by the Commissioner on Monday.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos by Runsewe’s Media Aide, Mr Frank Meke.

Runsewe commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti for early indication of interest to host the cultural fiesta.

He described Fayemi as a proactive leader who was committed to giving the best to his state at all times.

“The early submission of the bidding document by Ekiti government is a sign of early preparation toward putting in place the necessary logistics and infrastructure for a successful event.

“The council is expecting more bids from more states in respect of NAFEST 2021,” he said.

NAN reports that Plateau government was given the hosting rights for the 2020 edition of NAFEST at the closing ceremony of 2019 Edo edition of the ancient festival held in Benin City on Oct. 26, 2019.

Arrangements are already in top gear for the hosting of the 2020 edition of the festival in Jos, Plateau in October.

NAN

– Feb 19, 2020 @ 10:00 GMT |

