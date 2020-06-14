An entertainer, Koffi ThaGuru, on Sunday called on parents to wake up to their primary duties in the upbringing of their children so as to raise responsible generation for the society.

ThaGuru, also a musician, gave the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, against the backdrop of youths some engaging in drugs in the course of their music career.

“I believe that the primary upbringing, training and nurturing of children falls on the parents, who must equally and without excuses, live up to their responsibilities in the homes.

“But unfortunately, most of them have failed to do the needful, being the reason we are hearing, seeing and having all sorts of bad and evil behaviour traced to youths of this day.

“No matter how you preach, they never seem to get it, because of the faulty foundation and poor parental background; so, parents must go back and take charge of their roles,” he said.

According to him, there are examples of cases all over for youths to see and take precautions, but they neglected warnings and lessons from Elvis Presley, Prince, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Amy Whinehouse, among others.

He said it was so bad that new set of youngsters kept experimenting and dying, adding that lately, it was Colorado, while previously it was glue, septic tank, cough syrup and all that.

“We have spoken, we have done songs, drama, lectures to warn and kick against engaging in drugs, yet they remained adamant, but rather they confidently abuse you on social media.

“Today, we are screaming Say No to Drugs; No to Rape; No to Social Vices” when we should be emphasising “Teach Your Child in the Way He Should Grow So that He Will Not Depart From It,” he said.

ThaGuru, also a UNILAG graduate and winner of Rubbies Link “Capable Youth Ambassador Award” attributed his success in the career to strict upbringing.

“My parents trained me well to know right from wrong, so no matter what, I will never fall to temptation of going into any of these vices,” he said. (NAN)

