NIGERIAN politician, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has made his Nollywood debut in a series titled ‘Silent Prejudice’.

He took to social media on Monday, to make the announcement, noting that he would be making a cameo appearance in the series.

The former minister who shared photos of himself on set along with veteran actors, Larry Coldsweat and Obi Idejimba, said “being a thespian is no mean feat”.

He also gave kudos to those who take up acting full time, saying: “my respect for them is boundless” as it requires total dedication and focus.

According to Fani-Kayode, the movie which is being produced by Chris Oge Kalu, will also feature his wife as well as his friend, Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

In his post on Instagram, he wrote: “I had the honour and privilege of joining some of the Nollywood greats like Larry Koldsweat, Obi Idejimba and T.T. Temple on set last Saturday and making a cameo appearance in my debut movie which is a series titled “Silent Prejudice”.

