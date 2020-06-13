FG congratulates Mo Abudu over Netflix deal

THE Federal Government has congratulated media entrepreneur and filmmaker, Mo Abudu, over her partnership with leading global streaming service Netflix to create two original series as well as multiple Netflix-branded films.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the partnership, for on-screen adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s ‘Death and The King’s Horseman’ and Lola Shoneyin’s ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’, adds another feather to Mo Abudu’s already well-adorned creative cap.

The minister also described the deal as a big boost for the country’s Creative Industry, at a time the industry is reeling from the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

”Coming after Netflix’s first Nigerian original film, Lionheart, this is a great recognition of the immense creative talents that abound in Nigeria and the provision of a global platform for Nigeria storytelling,” he said.

The minister expressed the hope that this partnership will signal the beginning of a bigger, mutually-beneficial working relationship between the streaming service and Nigeria’s Creatives.

– Jun. 13, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

