Veteran Actor, Yinka Quadri, has urged Nigerians to take the fight against COVID-19 as a collective responsibility of all and not to be left for government alone.

Quadri took to his instagram handle (realyinkaquadri) to urge Nigerians to take proactive steps in containing the ravaging COVID-19.

The actor, who fumigated his house and other houses within his neighborhood in Agbele, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, uploaded the video of the exercise on his Instagram handle

“The fight against COVID-19 cannot and should not be left to government alone. We all must also play proactive roles.

“Each one of us has a role to play, each one of us must take responsibility in the fight against Coronavirus. Please let’s all join hands to eradicate this scourge before we become victims.

“This is one of my contributions in fighting against COVID-19 in my own community (Agbele, Ikorodu). May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect us against any virus. Please stay safe,” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 10:55 GMT |

