THE French Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday said the country was set to host the International Dance Day (IDD) celebration for the first time in Nigeria.

Ms Damilola Ayodeji, Press Attaché of the French Embassy in Nigeria, said in a statement that the celebration, scheduled to hold on Monday would strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria.

She said that the event with the theme: ‘`Art in Public Spaces’ would be organised by the French Ministry of Culture.

According to her, it is part of efforts to build and strengthen relations with actors and stakeholders within the cultural sector.

“The French Embassy in Nigeria and the Institute of français du Nigéria are bringing the IDD celebration to Nigeria for the first time.

“IDD is celebrated every April 29 and this date coincides with the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the Frenchman generally recognised as the creator of modern ballet.

“IDD celebrates the universality and diversity of dance as an art form and as part of the first edition of the celebration in Nigeria.

“The Institute Français will be hosting an event in collaboration with Jemima Angulu, Director of Krump Dance Studios, who happens to be a beneficiary of this year’s Itinéraire Culture.”

She said that the event would feature panel of discussion by Wale Aleb, a contemporary dance instructor, Ms Jemima Angulu, and Nduwhite Ndubisi, Artist and Curator.

Ayodeji said that there would be screening of documentary titled, “Journey with Three Choreographers from Three Countries” on picture of contemporary dance in Africa and Dance for Change produced by Cécile Théry.

She, however, said that the event would be brought to a close with a dance performance titled textures. (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2019 @ 19:55 GMT |

