ACTRESS Funke Akindele and other celebrities on Sunday took to their various instagram pages to celebrate actress, movie director and producer, Genevieve Nnaji, who turned 41.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Genevieve Nnaji won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a leading role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.

In 2011, she was honoured as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contributions to the film industry.

Nnaji’s directorial debut movie, ‘Lionheart’, was the first Netflix original from Nigeria and first Nigerian submission for the Oscars.

Sola Sobowale and Rachael Okonkwo were also among other celebrities who felicitated with her.

The celebrities took to their instagram handles to celebrate the actress, and they all prayed for her success in all endeavours.

Actress Funke Akindele said: ” Happy birthday my darling sister. Here is wishing you many more fruitful years on earth. Keep soaring Genny”.

Similarly, Sobowale, with a display of Genevieve Nnaji’s picture on her page wrote: “I congratulate you for all you have accomplished, today another year has been added on to you. I celebrate you.

” In this new age, you will say there is a lifting up. May the divine joy and peace of the Lord continue to abide in you. May He renew your strength and grant the desires of your heart. Happy birthday my darling Genevieve. Love you always”.

Also, Rachael Okonkwo wrote: ” Happy birthday to you my legendary Genevieve Nnaji. Thanks for being a huge inspiration and role model. May God continue to keep you in wisdom and good health.” (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 9:05 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)