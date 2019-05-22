By Benprince Ezeh

OBED Igwe, popularly known as Obednino is a Nigerian Afro pop and Afro hip hop musician, with over 20k followers and subscribers on Instagram twitter, YouTube and Facebook and his content has over 100k total views since 2018.

He is also a presenter for the online television station Don Sylvester Records, DSR Tv since 2019. He was given a management deal by DSR in 2018 where he featured on jingle bells shortly after he dropped his first single smash hit titled ‘Na God’, which was what brought him to limelight.

Obednino has collaborated and performed on the same stage with Phyno, Flavour Nabania and KCee Limpopo. He has released ‘kiss and tell’, which has won the hearts of numerous fans.

In addition to all that, he’s also into song writing, a presenter, performing artist, actor, a social media influencer, public figure and a model. Obednino was a onetime Gulder ambassador after the success of the hit single ‘Spirit of the Ultimate’, which he did in respect of the brand.

His boss Don Sylvester in an interview, said that “Obednino is the next big thing to hit the Nigerian music industry, his style and genre of music is out of this world, he is just a rare talent that has a bright future.”

You can follow him on all social media platforms using the handle on Instagram and Twitter @Obednino …or you can contact his management through [email protected]

