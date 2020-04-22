Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of “People” magazine’s annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday.

It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication’s most coveted honours.

“These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family,” said “People”‘s editor in chief, Dan Wakeford.

In the magazine, “Private Benjamin” star Hawn, 74, and “Almost Famous” actress Hudson, 41, talk about their relationship and the challenges of parenting.

“Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of life. (Reuters/NAN)

