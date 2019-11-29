THE Chairperson, Lagos State Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND), Ugo Obiayo, on Friday decried inadequate financial support for young talented artistes, urging intervention to encourage the youth.

Obiayo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that adequate support for the entertainment industry would facilitate diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Obiayo, many talented young artistes were in need of take-off funds.

She appealed to governments, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to give support to such talents to enable them to be self-reliant and contribute to national development.

Ugo told NAN that the tourism, arts, culture and entertainment industries would have developedd more but for paucity of funds.

“The Nigerian government should do more for its tourism and entertainment sectors to thrive, so that they will help the country’ diversification of economy and grow its gross domestic products.

“USA earns a lot of foreign exchange from its tourism and entertainment sectors, so is India, Kenya, United Arab Emirates and others; Nigeria should do same.

“We have a lot of untapped tourism potential in the country; Nigeria has to cut down on oil reliance for foreign exchange,” she urged.

The chairperson said that GOND had a number of creative concepts in need of funding, adding that adequate equipment would help the industry.

“We are preparing to host a Lagos Dance Summit on Dec. 4, with the theme: “Building Bridges, Changing Dance Narratives,” but funds have been the problem.

“We must put resources together to do it,” she said.

Obiayo also noted that poor electricity supply, bad roads and lack of pipe borne water were challenges facing the industry and Nigeria as a whole.

“We must pay for all these for people to be able to come and watch the shows and feel comfortable doing that.

“Entertainment is important, it brings people together, and it is a good way for a family to bond; it brings happiness.

“It is fundamental and a powerful medicine that aids health and well being; it diverts people’s attention from their demanding lives,” she said. (NAN)

