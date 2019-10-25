FLORENCE Robinson, the woman contracted to fry Akara (bean cake) at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Benin City, said that the opportunity had re-ignited her hope for a better future.

The Akara fryer- turned celebrity at the NAFEST told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday at Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre that she would use the opportunity to expand her business.

“With this contract, am still overwhelmed with joy and I am full of hope that gradually, things will fall into place for me and my family.

“I appreciate the organisers of this festival for this opportunity, I have been supplied all I need to carry out the contact, the opportunity is rare and I thank God,” he said.

Robinson said although it had been stressful meeting the demands of the huge crowd of delegates buying Akara during the festival, she was doing it with joy.

According to Robinson, her daughter was available to help her with the task.

NAN reports that Robinson was recognised and rewarded by Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture for her hard work and commitment to nation building along with two other Nigerians.

