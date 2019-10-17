THE Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Lagos Chapter, said the group had celebrated this year’s Dussehra Festival to promote goodwill, peaceful co-existence and harmony.

Mr Sanjay Srivastava, President of OFBJP, said in a statement that over 700 Indians participated in the cultural show in Lagos which featured yoga, recitations, music and dance festivals.

He said India’s Dusserha Festival was celebrated to commemorate the victory of ancient Lord Rama over the demon Ravana.

Srivastava said the 6th Dussehra Festival was also celebrated to develop team spirit, friendship, comittment to community services in economic development, health and education.

“The festival was attended by over 700 Indian adults and children who celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm to familiarise ourselves with our ancestral practices, tradition and cultural.

“Children of various age groups performed various cultural activities including dance and drama.

“An epic play titled “Ramayana” was performed to depict the virtues of Lord Rama, who stood for truth,” he said.

Srivastava said that the Indians in Lagos also got themselves acqainted with “Bhagwat Gita” known as their holy book from India, while sponsors of the programme were given Indian traditional shawls.

“We are happy that the rich cultural heritage of India is being performed in a land very far from India, we are thankful for the friendly nature of our Nigerian brothers and government,” he said.

Srivastava disclosed that Deepawali, the festival of lights would be celebrated soon.

“We convey our best wishes to the all Nigerian citizens and the Indians in the diaspora for both festivals of Dussehra and Deepawali,” he said.

NAN

– Oct. 17, 2019 @ 09:50 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)