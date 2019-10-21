AMERICAN rapper Kanye West once considered quitting rap because it was “devil’s music”.

West’s pastor, Adam Tyson revealed this in an interview with Christian media org Apologia Studios in which he discussed his teachings and the rapper’s conversion.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said near the 23:30-mark of the interview “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’”

West rapper started visiting Tyson’s church, Placerita Bible Church in Newhall, California in May. Tyson also revealed that in West’s testimony to him, the rapper turned to Christianity because he was weighed down by the guilt of sin that comes with fame.

West’s new conversion seems to be the major driving force in his life as he has experienced a pronounced turn around in life, music and opinion on issues. Last week, it was revealed in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that West disapproved Kim Kardashian’s outfit to the 2019 Met Gala because the dress showed off her body and it was affecting his soul and his spirit as a married man and father:

West explained,

“The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that. And I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Meanwhile, West in his first tweet since January 1, has confirmed the release date of his new album “Jesus Is King”.

West took to his twitter page and posted the release date along with a picture of a blue vinyl record:

““JESUS IS KING” OCT 25th”

“JESUS IS KING”

OCT 25th

The Oct 25 release date of “Jesus Is King” album is also the same as the release date of the film that accompanies the project.

