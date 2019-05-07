LADY Gaga, Cardi B, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian had iconic red carpet fashion moments at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The Met Gala, an annual benefit event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is considered one of the world’s biggest fashion events.

It is known for its exclusive guest list, expensive tickets and -most of all- its extravagant outfits, based on a different theme each year.

This year, the theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ – to coincide with an upcoming exhibition at the Met, inspired by photographer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, ‘Notes on Camp’.

The outfits this year were like the exhibition and based on “irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration”.

Singer Lady Gaga, began the night by arriving in a billowing pink outfit which was not quite what it seemed at first glance.

The outfit transformed into a long black dress and then, a lingerie piece on the pink carpet.

Following the extravagance of the event, reality star, Kardashian West wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress.

The dress was designed by Mugler himself who had not designed in 20 years.

Describing the dress, she said: “This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.

“This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” she said.

While other stars brought their A-game, actress and singer, Zendaya showed up looking exactly like Disney’s Cinderella in a bold blue gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

As she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach – who was incidentally dressed as her fairy godfather – began waving a wand that emitted dramatic wisps of smoke.

Moments later, the 22-year-old’s dress slowly began to light up from top-to-toe. She also dramatically left a glass slipper on the carpet.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shut down the Met Gala pink carpet in a custom burgundy Thom Browne floor-length gown with a train that basically covered most of the carpet.

Harry Styles, Serena Williams, the Kar-Jenner clan, Lena Waite, Janelle Monae, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also had remarkable moments at the gala. (NAN)

