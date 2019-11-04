ACE Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy, has won the Best African Act award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the singer clinched the prize at the MTV EMAs ceremony held on Sunday in Seville, Spain, with several music stars across the world in attendance.

The “Anybody” crooner, who had earlier in the year won the Best International Act at the BET Awards in the U.S have now joined Nigerian singers on the MTV EMAs winners roll.

In 2018, Tiwa Savage won the Best African Act, making her the first Nigerian female singer to clinch the award and 2Baba in 2005, D’banj in 2007 and 2012 and Davido in 2017.

At the global stage, Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, took home Best Artiste Award and Taylor Swift won Best Video for “ME!”.

The Special Rock Icon Award was given to Oasis front man, Liam Gallagher, and the acclaimed Korean boy band sensation BTS took home three honours.

As part of the glitzy show, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paraded on the red carpet in a red suit and white trainers with his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez.

The MTV Europe Awards is one of the two main events organised by the American music channel, alongside the prestigious Video Music Awards in the U.S, which has been held annually since 1984.

NAN reports that the African Act category, was in 2005 infused into the MTV EMA to enhance musical alliances across borders and promote cultural integration.

