AS the world marks the International Museum Day, the Acting Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Mrs Comfort Akinmeji, has urged all stakeholders to be actively involved in the preservation of cultural heritage.

Akinmeji made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

She urged individuals and government at all levels to be committed to the maintenance and development of cultural heritage, saying this would yield the expected high national income.

Akinmeji said the museum plays an important role in the development of culture, tourism sectors being the custodian of Nigerian cultural artifacts.

According to her, the museum safeguards monuments and sites as well as artifacts for future generations as handed down in full richness of their authenticity.

“These exhibits must be maintained, protected for people today and for posterity because people without historical references are people without pride of identity.

“Their maintenance makes them to be tourist attractions and helps to generate income for the government and the communities where they belong.

“The International Museum Day is set aside by the International Council for Museums as a vehicle of cultural exchange, enrichment and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among the people of the world.

“Objects on exhibition in museums have messages, information for audience hence, the key factor that links the past with the present through functions of the exhibits,” she said.

Akinmeji said the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion’, was in the fact that it highlighted the place of museum in every culture. (NAN)

– May 19, 2020 @ 12:19 GMT |

