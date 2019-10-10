“ACCESS the Stars”, a new music reality talent hunt to discover and grow new stars was unveiled on Wednesday in Lagos to empower creative minds of the youth in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that show which promises N150 million grand prize and brand new car, among other consolation prizes, was being co-sponsored by Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries.

Organisers say the show will kick off with regional auditions in six cities of Abeokuta, Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Calabar and Owerri with wild card entries for online submissions.

According to him, ‘Access the Stars’ is a platform that will be used to help grow talents not just in Nigeria but in Africa.

“This journey has started and it will start in ernest at the end of the year and so interested persons should do the needful,” he said.

He added that this was also to bring something new and more entertaining to our consumers, where they not only enjoy good music, but get the opportunity to have their own voices and music showcased to the rest of the world.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Dr Herbert Wigwe, said that the platform was about accessing raw talents and making them shine even more.

According to him, Access the Stars comes from the desire of both brands to continue to connect with people through the one platform they both have in common – music.

“There is need to support young people that abounds in th e country, socially impact them, bring out these great talents and supporting national development is the major trust of this partnership.

“There is also the need to appreciate these talents and this can help change the narrative of how the youth of this country are seen and to do this is through the ‘Access the Star’ platform,” he said.

Shade Morgan, NB Spokesperson, said that the main focus of the collaboration was to empower the creative minds in the country.

According to her, the collective strength of the two organisation was leveraged upon to come out with the platform aimed at impacting the youth in the creative space.

“70 years ago a star was born and has been shining over the Nigerian landscape and titillating the fans, and now is collaborating with another star.

“ This innovative collaboration will help to bring value to the life of people in the creative space,” she said.

