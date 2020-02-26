NEW stage play, ‘Off Key’ has raised conversations around artists’ depression and general mental health.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contemporary musical, produced and directed by Ike Nnaebue, follows a Nigerian opera singer’s struggles with perfectionism and depression.

Speaking on the film, Nnaebue said, “I am drawn to this play because it is a story that seeks to spark a conversation about mental illness and the welfare of the Nigerian artist.

“My fascination with mental illness led me to make three major films on the subject matter and being an artist myself, I know that most artistes are fighting one demon or the other.”

‘Off-Key’ opens with the lead character, Joy’s introduction to the stage. Joy is a perfect blend of charming beauty and a bundle of talent and gives quite an electrifying performance.

As she takes her bow amidst a standing ovation, her boyfriend comes on to the stage and proposes to her.

However, her ugly struggles with chronic sadness start to get revealed as the play unfolds.

Joy has to make a decision to face her demons or risk losing everything she holds dear.

NAN reports that the plays star multi-talented Nigerian opera singer, Ranti, violin maestro, Clintonic, Classical Pianist and MUSON’s finest, MacPherson and actors, Mercy Albert, Louis Fego, Neota Obasi.

The film’s music director is a maverick music producer, singer, and songwriter, Okechukwu Omeire. ‘Off Key’ also featured an original piece written by singer/songwriter, Hambadoon.

NAN also reports that ‘Off Key’ is a curated show for the 2020 Lagos Theatre Festival, which opens on Feb. 28 through March 1. The play has 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows daily. (NAN)

