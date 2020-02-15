Women of Inestimable Values (WIV), an NGO, on Friday said giving to the needy should be a best way of marking Valentine’s Day celebration.

Blessing Okojie, President of WIV, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the visit to Ijamido Children’s Home, Ota, was their way to identify and show love to the orphans in the home.

“Thank God for today”s celebration and how we were able to rejóice with the children of ijamido homes, it was a wonderful experience and great opportunity to share joyful moments with them.

“I sincerely appreciate all who supported this visit, both in gifts and cash, our greatest achievement is that the children were happy and felt that sense of belonging,” she said.

Okojie said that the body made a commitment on a six-month-old baby girl, dumped by an unknown person beside the home and was picked up by an official of Ijamido.

She said the body would henceforth be responsible for the upkeep of the girl while the child would remain under the care of the orphanage home as monthly allowances would be sent.

“Today we became a foester parent to a little baby of less than six months that was dumped at Ijamido home, she has become WIV’S baby but will remain at Ijamido home.

“We will place the baby on monthly stipend, as little as what we can offer, and with time and out of time, any member can go there and visit the baby with gifts.

“So she has become our baby and we must put her in our plan, when buying cloths, shoes, provisions for our biological children,” she said.

According to her, we will be sending representatives there to go check on the baby and also give her things as part of commitment and responsibility on her.

The WIV’s boss tasked women to make themselves an embodiment of love and ensure that it was significant in their homes and anywhere they went to at any given time.

“As a woman, you must carry love along, show it and let it be seen in you because it generates peace, harmony in the family and society at large,” she added.

NAN reports that Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on 14 February, a day the priest was murdered for demonstrating love.

It is a day when people show their affection for another person or people by sending cards, gift and flowers with messages of love. (NAN)

– Feb. 15, 2020 @ 11:35 GMT |

