THE Nigeria Breweries Plc owners of Goldberg Larger Beer on Tuesday said that the company would be part of the 2019 edition of the annual Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife.

Mr Omotunde Adewusi, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, on Tuesday in a news briefing in Lagos said that the brand was excited to be part of the age-long festival in Ile-Ife.

“Powering this year’s celebration will be one of Nigeria’s most revered beer brands, Goldberg Lager.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the historical and transformational event will hold at Oduduwa Palace in Ile-Ife and will be attended by the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Several other dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion , which holds from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1, 2019.

Olojo is one of the oldest festivals in Ife and is celebrated in other Yoruba towns. Olojo Festival commemorates the descent of Oduduwa to Ile-Ife.

“It is the celebration of the first dawn, the first afternoon and the first night in creation, which is only celebrated in the land of expansion, Ile-Ife,” Adewusi said.

According to Adewusi, Goldberg Lager, will play a big part in the events lined up for the celebration of the unique sociocultural festival.

He added that this year’s festival is titled “Developing Our Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Domestic and Foreign Tourism Patronage”.

Adewusi explained that, “Events lined up to commemorate the 2019 edition of the festival will include Ayo Olopon, Ooni’s Quiz Competition and an Ankara Fashion Display, among others.

“With Olojo Festival, Goldberg is not only identifying itself as an integral part of the rich heritage of the South West people.

“It is basically positioning itself as an embodiment of the cultural values of respect, enjoyment, and dignity.

“Acquired by Nigerian Breweries Plc in 2011, the beer has continued in its commitment to celebrate the pride and tradition of the South West region and is doing so with the Olojo Festival.

“What Goldberg has done for South West states is to identify itself as a part of the people. It has shown that indeed it has the Yoruba youths in mind.

“We are certain that with our support of festivals like Olojo, we will continue to solidify our stance in the region,” he added.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, would play host to the event, which has continued to receive global attention and has become a means to showcase the tourism potentials of Ile-Ife.

The festival is a veritable tool for promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba people.

