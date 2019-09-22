Popular Nigerian artistes at the Zenith Bank aspire music festival on Saturday night emphasised the need for originality among youths and aspiring musicians.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) they said creativity is good but originality is the key as it tells the audience that an artiste is different and ready to pass a message which they will listen to.

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour N’abania while speaking on how he had been a able to carve a niche for himself in the music industry as an high life musician said there is need to be positive.

“Just like originality is the key, you need to be positive in whatever you do. Be original with what you want to give out to the people and the sky is you limit.

“It’s a beautiful thing for me to perform here tonight and I commend Zenith Bank for this platform which is giving me the opportunity to reach out to my fans. You all should stay positive and aspire to go higher,” he said.

Popular Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike known with his stage name, Phyno also encouraged the youths to be positive and give their best in whatever they do.

Phyno added that he will be releasing his next album soon which will be a motivational album for the youths and anyone who feels down.

“It is not always easy but keep working on what you know best, be positive, aspire to go higher and the sky is your limit,” he said.

NAN gathered that the music festival is one of the events lined up by Zenith Bank to usher in “Style by Zenith 2.0”, the bank’s annual life class fair which will take place towards the end of the year.

The platform seeks to inspire people to be authentic, while showing them that with ordinary talent and extraordinary effort they can thrive and make a real change in this world. (NAN)

– Sept. 22, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

