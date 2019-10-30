The sequel to star-studded Nollywood blockbuster movie ‘Merry Men’is set to hit cinemas on Dec. 20, its producers have said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after a series of teasers, its producer, Ayo Makun(AY), best known for his renowned hit ‘30 Days in Atlanta’, released official trailer of the anticipated ‘Merry Men 2’.

For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man.

BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa makes her Nollywood debut in the ‘Merry Men2′ alonside, Nancy Isime, Linda Osifo and ace actress Iretiola Doyle.

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, also features in the movie, playing the role of ‘Kenya.’

The 20-year-old actress is spotted in a scene ‘dealing’ with Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, Williams Uchemba and AY.

‘Merry Men’ tells the story of four Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors — Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).

The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons’, are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.

NAN reports that the Merry Men 1 was a cinema hit which premiered in September, 2018 (NAN)

