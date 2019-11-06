THE organisers of the 2019 Abuja Carnival have called for the support and and cooperation of the host and partners for the success of the event, which holds from 23rd to 25th November, with the theme: ”Culture for Peace”.

According to a statement by the organisers, the Abuja Carnival is an annual event with the objective of preserving the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and also enhancing the unity of the country.

“Unlike in the past, we have decided to decentralize the Carnival by

taking it to the area councils of the FCT, instead of restricting it

to a few venues here in Abuja, in order to elicit more participation

by the residents of the FCT.

“Therefore, the various events are being held in the various area councils,” the organisers said.

They gave the events slated for this year’s edition and the venues as follows:

***Street Carnival and Opening Ceremony….will hold from the Old

Parade Ground to Area 1

***Children Fiesta – Government Secondary School Garki (Area 10)

***Durbar – Kuje Stadium

***Boat Regatta – Jabi Dam

***Masquerade Fiesta – Govt. Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada

***Traditional Cuisine Fair/Bush Bar – Old Parade Ground

***Command Performance/Award Night – Banquet Hall, State House

***Contemporary Music Fiesta – Old Parade Ground

WHAT WE EXPECT FROM THE FCTA

– There is no doubt that in order to have a successful Carnival, there

must be strong synergy between the Ministry of Information and Culture

and the FCTA in particular and, of course, with other relevant

stakeholders.

– From the FCTA, we expect

1. Provision of accommodation for participants from the various states

2. Provision of venues

3. Provision of Security

4. Provision of Medical Services

5. Waste Management Control

6. Decoration of Venues and Streets

7. Street Merchandise

– Nov. 6, 2019 @ 13:19 GMT |

